Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 483.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -1.27. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.