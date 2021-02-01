Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $75.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,910.85. The company had a trading volume of 75,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,641.85.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

