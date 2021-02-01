Alta Capital Management LLC Has $21.69 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,750 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.90.

PayPal stock traded up $8.94 on Monday, hitting $243.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The firm has a market cap of $285.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.