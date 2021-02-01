Alta Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

