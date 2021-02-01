Alta Capital Management LLC Has $56.40 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $56,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.01. 21,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,037. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

