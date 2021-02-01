Alta Capital Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ford Motor by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,263,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of -263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

