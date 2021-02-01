Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.59. The stock had a trading volume of 464,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $707.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

