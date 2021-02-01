Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 18,578 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 187,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

