Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 69,223 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,223 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe stock traded up $12.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $471.00. 114,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.