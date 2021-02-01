Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 8,112,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 1,241,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

