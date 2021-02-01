Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Insider Steven B. Ketchum Sells 421,629 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.50 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

