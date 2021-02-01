Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.75. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amarin shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,523 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.