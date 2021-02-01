Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

