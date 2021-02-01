Ambrosus One Day Volume Tops $2.58 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00141160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.08 or 0.00851055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

AMB is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

