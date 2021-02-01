AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings per share of ($3.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.39). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,068.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($36.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.06) to ($33.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

