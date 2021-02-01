AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $15.87. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,161,964 shares traded.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

