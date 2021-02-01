American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of AEL opened at $29.19 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

