American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $16,941,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

