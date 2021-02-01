American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,286 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

