American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

American River Bankshares has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American River Bankshares has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of AMRB opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

