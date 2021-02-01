American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.55. 65,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,147. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

