Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5,066.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $199.38. 9,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,053. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

