Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $39,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

