Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,258. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.