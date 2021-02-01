Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $266.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Amgen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

