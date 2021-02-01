Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 927,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,036,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

