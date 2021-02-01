Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.50 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $259.57 million and approximately $49.50 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.28 or 0.00856793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.17 or 0.04327085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019324 BTC.

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth's total supply is 342,044,398 coins and its circulating supply is 206,213,414 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

