Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 274,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

