Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,253. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

