Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Banc of California posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. 118,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of -90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Banc of California by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.