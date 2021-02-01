Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFST opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

