Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.89 Billion

Analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $32.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.51 billion to $34.26 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $36.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $119.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.10 billion to $127.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $138.63 billion to $153.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

F stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,465,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.