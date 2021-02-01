Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.26). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX opened at $5.34 on Monday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

