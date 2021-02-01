Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

