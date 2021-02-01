Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$0.98 EPS

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.96) to ($6.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of PTCT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 23,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,907,385.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at $668,407.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,369 shares of company stock worth $46,849,567. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.