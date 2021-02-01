Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 355,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 112,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

