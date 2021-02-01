Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). CVR Energy reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NYSE CVI opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

