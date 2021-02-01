Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several research analysts have commented on EIGR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $312.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

