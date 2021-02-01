Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 1,824,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

