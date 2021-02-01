Analysts Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Announce $2.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $102.25. 4,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,547. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $311,000.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

