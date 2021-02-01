Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

