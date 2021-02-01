Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.47. 10,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.