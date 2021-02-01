Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.47. 10,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.