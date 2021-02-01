Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Target Price at $24.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.