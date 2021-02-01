Analysts Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $40.00

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of FLOW opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

