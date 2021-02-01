Analysts Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target at $12.65

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 462,188 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.