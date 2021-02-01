Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/21/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $56.00.

1/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $61.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $625.00.

1/7/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $2,351,883. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

