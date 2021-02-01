Analyzing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $818.38 million 30.67 $95.89 million $0.76 261.96 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 16.83% 46.30% 13.19% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Etsy and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 1 15 0 2.82 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $161.43, indicating a potential downside of 18.92%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials for sellers; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

