Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $270.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

