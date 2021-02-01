ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Shares of ANPDF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.