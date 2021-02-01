Anterix (ATEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEX opened at $36.28 on Monday. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

